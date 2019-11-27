Raheem Sterling Likely To Remain At Manchester City Beyond 2023 As He Impresses Top Bosses

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reportedly stated on Tuesday that he is proud of his club's player Raheem Sterling. Sterling is reportedly in talks to extend his contract with the reigning Premier League champions, despite signing a five-year contract in November 2018. The England International won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award last season for his frequent stance on racism.

Raheem Sterling has evolved into an amazing individual: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Al Mubarak has enjoyed having Sterling in his team. He is happy to see Sterling grow at City. Al Mubarak told Sky Sports that he was really proud of Raheem Sterling and his way of playing in the past two seasons. He was proud of Sterling for the way he has evolved into an amazing individual and an exceptional footballer.

Raheem Sterling has become a leader for his team: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Khaldoon Al Mubarak further commented that Sterling has become a leader, both on and off the pitch. The chairman feels that Sterling is becoming a leader at England, ready to serve his country, as well as championing the black community's stand against racism. It is now reported that Manchester City COO Omar Berrada and Director of Football Txiki Begiristain have had positive discussions with the player and his representatives.

Sterling has become an important player for Pep Guardiola. As a result, City's board are keen on keeping him at the Etihad. The club wants to extend the player’s contract in order to ward off attention from other European clubs, particularly Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling has played 19 matches in all competitions this season. He has scored 14 goals, along with five assists to his credit. Sterling’s side are presently placed third in the Premier League table, nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. Manchester City will play against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 30, 2019.