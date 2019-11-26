Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Set To Miss Manchester Derby, Guardiola Confirms

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, during the UEFA Champions League press conference, has confirmed that Sergio Aguero has sustained an injury. Guardiola also stated that Aguero will miss the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. He is also expected to miss out on Manchester City’s matches against Newcastle United, Burnley as well as the Manchester derby.

Sergio Aguero picks up injury during Manchester City vs Chelsea

Sergio Aguero had to be subbed off during the team’s 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday night. The player has a tendon injury and is likely to be out for a few weeks. Manchester City have been plagued by injuries this season. Leroy Sane suffered an ACL injury during the start of the season and is likely to be out for a couple of months more. Aymeric Laporte was also sidelined in the initial phase of the season.

PEP: (@aguerosergiokun will be out for) a few games. I don’t know exactly.



He has a tendon problem in front - will be a few games out.



We have no other injuries. @21LVA had cramp but he’s okay. — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2019

Pep Guardiola believes that Gabriel Jesus will shine in the absence of Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola stated that he will miss Sergio Aguero but he also has a star for the position in the form of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola accepted that Aguero plays much more than Jesus, but he tries to involve both the players. Gabriel Jesus had also extended his contract with Manchester City last year. He is tied to the club till 2023.

PEP: We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him and meanwhile we have Gab and @sterling7 who can play in that position.



We will live without him for a while. — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2019

Gabriel Jesus has played fewer games for Manchester City this season

Sergio Aguero’s injury means that Gabriel Jesus will get the opportunity to play more. The Brazilian has played fewer games so far, starting just four in the Premier League, while scoring three goals and assisting twice. The player is likely to start in Manchester City’s clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. The match will be played on November 26, 2019 (November 27 in India, 1:30 AM IST) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

