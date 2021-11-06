Suarez Vows To Give His Trophy To Robert Lewandowski If He Doesn't Win Ballon D'Or 2021

Luis Suarez is one of the nominees for the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2021 which will is scheduled to take place at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital of Paris on 29 November. The Uruguayan forward, who was roped in by Atletico Madrid after being released by FC Barcelona, scored the winning goal for his new team as they went on to clinch the La Liga title last season.

As Luis Suarez looks forward to laying his hands on the prestigious Golden Ball for the very first time, he has vowed to give his trophy to another strong contender in case he does not win it this season and he is none other than the Polish & FC Bayern Munich superstar, Robert Lewandowski.

Ballon d'Or 2021: Luis Suarez vows to give his trophy to Robert Lewandowski

Luis Suarez while speaking to Carrusel Deportivo as quoted by SPORTbible, said,

"Give Lewandowski the Ballon d'Or, damn it! If not, I'll give you mine!"

Robert Lewandowski stats

Coming back to the eagerly-awaited Ballon d'Or 2021 awards, Robert Lewandowski is arguably the strongest contender to win the prestigious award. The Polish sensation has netted an outstanding 55 goals for the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich across all competitions including eight assists. Apart from that he also helped FC Bayern Munich in winning the Bundesliga, Club World Cup & DFL-Supercup titles respectively. At the same time, the Polish striker also won the Golden Boot for being the highest scorer in Europe last season.

Messi wins Ballon d'Or

While the Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held at the end of this month, it has been reported that the Argentine sensation has already bagged the award. As per reports in RTP Sports, Lionel Messi will be lifting the Ballon d' Or 2021 award come November 29. The report further states that the football megastar has already been informed by France Football of him standing aloft with the Golden Ball. Now, it remains to be seen how accurate the report is.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a winner of this year's Ballon d'Or has been announced well in advance. Last week, it was also reported that the Ballon d'Or 2021 winner and final rankings list were leaked, and going by those rumours, Polish and FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021 awards and he has clearly outperformed Lionel Messi and French as well as Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema comprehensively to lift the trophy. Reportedly, Robert Lewandowski has won a total of 627 votes.