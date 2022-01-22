Subhas Bhowmick, Former Footballer & One Of India's Most Celebrated Coaches, Passes Away

India’s one of the most celebrated football coaches and former footballer Subhas Bhowmick passed away in Kolkata on Saturday at the age of 71 due to a prolonged illness. The 1970 Asian Games bronze medalist breathed his last on the wee hours of January 22 after suffering from diabetes and kidney-related issues for a long time, a family source confirmed to PTI. As per the source, Bhowmick had been undergoing dialysis regularly for about three and half months and had also undergone bypass surgery almost 23 years ago.

Following the unfortunate development, the All India Football Federation issued a statement on Saturday and condoled the passing away of the iconic player. The President of AIFF, Mr. Praful Patel expressed his feelings on the sad demise of the former iconic Indian coach and hailed him as one of the greatest footballers. As per the statement on the official website of AIFF, Praful Patel said, “It’s sad to hear that Bhowmick-da, one of the greatest footballers of his generation is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us, and will never be forgotten. Indian Football has only got poorer. My condolences to his family. I share the grief.”

Manoj Tiwari, Sports Minister of West Bengal, reacted to the unfortunate demise of Subhas Bhowmick and wrote, "A massive loss to #IndianFootball and Indian sports fraternity. Rest in peace #SubhashBhowmick. Your contribution to Indian football shall never be forgotten. Still in shock! RIP."

Subhas Bhowmick's celebrated football career

Bhowmick made his international debut for India on July 30, 1970, during the Merdeka Cup match against Formosa. He went on to play 24 matches for India at the highest level and scored a total of nine goals in the process. He is remembered for his hat-trick against the Philippines in the Merdeka Cup in 1971, a match that ended with a 5-1 win for India.

He helped the Indian team to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games 1970 in Bangkok and he was also a part of the Indian team, which finished as the joint winner of the Pesta Sukan Cup 1971 with South Vietnam in Singapore. He also helped the team win a bronze medal in Merdeka Cup 1970 and was also a member of the team which toured the USSR in 1971. Following his career as a player for India, he coached the team in the Vith President Gold Cup in Dhaka in 1989. He was a reputed coach who had numerous laurels to his credit.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Twitter Image: @IndianFootball)