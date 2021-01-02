Sunday's EPL Fixture Between Burnley & Fulham At Turf Moor 'postponed' Due To COVID-19

The Premier League match between two of the lower-ranked teams of this EPL i.e. 16-placed Burnley and 18th -placed Fulham has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Fulham. As per reports, the decision was taken following a Premier League Board meeting on Saturday morning. The two teams were set to lock horns with each other on Sunday 3 January at the Turf Moor.

Premier League makes an official confirmation

"After the postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Fulham’s players and staff were immediately retested and this morning have reported a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s Board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club", the Premier League's official statement read.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree to a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule. With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled", the statement further read.

At the same time, the English football franchise concluded by saying that they wish those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and then went on to confirm the rearrangement of Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.

Read the entire statement here:

