Sunil Chhetri Expresses Strange Concern About 'cuss Words Usage' When Football Returns

As India reels under fear of the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, there are very slight chances of an early football return. The competitions in the country such as the Indian Super League and the I-League might find it difficult to resume any time soon. Even if they do, the games will most likely be played behind closed doors, as seen in Bundesliga. Now, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri has expressed his concerns on playing the games behind closed doors.

Also Read | IM Vijayan jealous of Bhaichung Bhutia because he got to play with Sunil Chhetri

Abusive Indian football players set to struggle in closed-door games: Sunil Chhetri

We've got a tactically sound group. But if it comes to bringing a wall down then the Erik-Helsinki-Oslo set is the one that's going to do it! 💪 Group Four - dark horses. https://t.co/fnrUllB8C3 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 12, 2020

During a recent webinar organised by an NGO, Sunil Chhetri spoke on a major concern that worries him if Indian football competitions were to be played behind closed doors. The webinar also saw in attendance, sporting greats like Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, PV Sindhu and Anjum Mougdilstriker. The striker opined that players who have a habit of using abuse words on the field will find it difficult to cope with the absence of fans in the stadium.

Also Read | Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for snooping in on live session; Sunil Chhetri reacts

Fans' noisiness subsides players' abuses: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri claimed that if there were no fans in the stadium, people will get to listen to the players hurling abuses during the game. He stated that the players utter 'nonsense' during the game, something that they are allowed to, except with the referee. He cited the importance of the presence of fans in the stadium, saying that their presence helps in subsiding their abusive interaction on the field.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri speaks on Bundesliga

Sunil Chhetri also spoke on the resumption of Bundesliga and the Korean League. He claimed that the players are being tested for coronavirus regularly. However, there are chances of some players being asymptomatic, which is why they are asked not to hug or involve in celebratory gestures during the game, said the Indian football team captain.

Also Read | Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown, Mohun Bagan to be crowned champs

Returning to training is the first step: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri asserted that returning to training was the first step to ensure an early Indian football return. He cited the fact that games are played once a week, but training sessions are held regularly, which is why it should be looked at with utmost importance. He claimed that the players need to be much aware beyond training as well.

Also Read | League committee recommendations approved: Remaining I-League games cancelled