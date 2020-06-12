'Doesn't Make Any Sense': Sunil Chhetri Points Finger At Ignorance For Logic-less Racism

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri blamed people's ignorance and the lack of knowing things as he opined on racial discrimination and the murder of George Floyd that has sparked outrage around the world. Athletes and sports stars have come out in support of the oppressed, raising their voice against the blind discrimination made on the basis of colour. Chhetri pointed out that ignorance and lack of awareness allowed such practices to thrive and suggested that awareness be created in order to educate people about the social evil.

READ | 'Best Training Sessions We've Ever Had' Says Brighton Manager Potter

'It does not make any sense'

"It hurts me like anyone lese. It is bad. But most of time, it is due to ignorance, it is because of not knowing. "If you catch a person who is talking these things (racist remarks) you will find he is ignorant and not knowing the things," Chhetri said during a Live Chat on Indian football team Facebook page. "You are looking down somebody on the basis of colour or caste or religion, it does not make any sense. There is no logic or truth in that, it should not be done," he added.

READ | La Liga Boss Tebas Hopes Fans Can Attend Games Before End Of Season

Protests bring major police reform in US

Mass protests under the 'Black lives matter' movement, which began two weeks ago across the United States in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, have brought out major reforms in the police department. Floyd's killing has pressurised the police department to review forceful measures used against civilians, leading to proposal of a new set of rules for officer conduct. On Thursday Minnesota Gov Tim Walz endorsed various proposed police reforms. These reforms include banning the use of restraints and chokeholds and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be given independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

READ | Sevilla And Betis Arrive At Stadium Ahead Of A Remarkable Seville Derby

According to an international media report, 14 Minneapolis police officers signed a letter of support for the reforms on Thursday. Walz's endorsement comes at the time when Minneapolis Police Department announced it would withdraw from its police union contract on Wednesday. A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge on Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.

READ | Dusseldorf Coach Rossler Talks About Dortmund's 'incredible Quality'