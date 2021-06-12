Sunil Chhetri Marks 16 Years In Int. Football: Top 5 Lesser-known Facts About India Legend

India's legendary striker Sunil Chhetri has completed 16 years in international football, a journey he began against Pakistan in 2005. Chhetri played his first senior international match against India's arch-rival Pakistan, where he even scored a goal to level the game 1-1. The talismanic player went on to score 74 goals for Team India in 117 appearances. Here are five lesser-known facts about Chhetri that many don't know.

1. Chhetri's mother & sister played football for Nepal

Chhetri was born in a family of sportsperson and picked up football from his parents. His mother Sushila Chhetri and his aunts have represented the Nepal women's national team in the past. As a matter of fact, the Indian skipper's father KB Chhetri, who was employed with the Indian Army, played football for the Services.

2. 2nd highest international goal-scorer

Chhetri is currently number two on the list of highest international goal-scorers. His brace against Bangladesh in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers helped him over-take Argentina's Lionel Messi (72) in terms of international goals scored for his country. Chhetri is only second to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 103 goals for Portugal.

3. 6 AIFF Player of the Year awards

The Bengaluru striker has a record six All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year awards, which he won in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018–19. He is the only player to win the award more than 3 times. Former footballers I. M. Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, and Bhaichung Bhutia have won the AIFF Player of the Year awards three and two times each respectively.

4. Most hat-tricks by an Indian

Sunil Chhetri is the only Indian player to score a hat-trick on three different occasions in international football. His three international hat-tricks came against Tajikistan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei in 2008, 2010, and 2018 respectively. Chhetri also has two Indian Super League (ISL) hat-tricks under his belt, which came against Northeast United and Pune City in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

5. Chhetri in foreign football clubs

Chhetri is the only Indian to have signed for club football on three different continents - Asia, Europe, and North America. No other Indian footballer has signed for foreign clubs on three different continents. Chhetri has played for Kansas City Wizards of the Major League Soccer (US), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal, Europe) and Indian clubs in Asia. He was signed for Queens Park Rangers (UK, Europe), however, Chhetri never got the chance to represent Queens Park Rangers as he was denied a work visa by the British.

(Image: PTI)