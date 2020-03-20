Sunil Chhetri Reveals Changed Daily Routine With Wife At Home Post Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri is currently enjoying a break from international as well as domestic football due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the entire football calendar to park the bus until the virus is contained. Sunil Chhetri, while addressing his fans on Twitter recently, spoke about his daily routine since putting himself on self-isolation.

Sunil Chhetri Twitter Q&A session with fans: Sunil Chhetri routine revealed

During a Question and Answer session with fans, the Sunil Chhetri Twitter account was flooded with questions on various topics. The Sunil Chhetri Twitter conversation with fans saw him sharing details about what exactly he is doing back home during self-isolation due to coronavirus. In a tweet, Sunil Chhetri spoke about the precautionary measures he and his wife are taking and how they are sharing their household work in response to a question asked by the fan. In his tweet, he wrote -

The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We've given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals. https://t.co/ETx0Y3QLpP — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Sunil Chhetri Twitter message for fans on coronavirus

Following the Q&A session, Sunil Chhetri's Twitter account saw a video uploaded by the footballer, who first thanked everyone for all the questions they asked and also hoped the session helped them divert their minds from the coronavirus issue. He even asked everyone to stay home for the next few days and be safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian football team schedule hits roadblock due to coronavirus

The Indian football team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers were postponed by All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to coronavirus. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team were all set to host Asian champions Qatar on March 26 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. While in June, India was supposed to travel to Dhaka to take on Bangladesh on June 4 before taking on Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9.

The AIFF suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League till March 31 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Indian Super League (ISL) final was played behind closed doors due to the coronavius outbreak

Football players keep themselves busy with 'Stay At Home Challenge'

With coronavirus affecting the football calendar, football players worldwide are entertaining the fans with their 'Stay At Home Challenge', the video of which has been posted by many footballers. If you are wondering what the 'Stay At Home Challenge' is all about, it involves players needing to juggle the ball for as long as possible and nominate fellow players to join in and do likewise. In this challenge, players are using toilet rolls instead of footballs to keep up the juggling on a slightly more advanced level.