Sunil Chhetri And Virat Kohli Praise FC Goa For Qualifying For The AFC Champions League

Football News

Sunil Chhetri, while congratulating FC Goa on Twitter, wrote, "Congratulations are in order for FC Goa on bagging the AFC Champions League spot."

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC and Team India skipper Sunil Chhetri congratulated FC Goa for becoming the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League. FC Goa secured the top spot of the ISL 2019-20 points table with a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur on February 19, 2020. The Goa-based team have a total of 39 points to their name and are leading by 6 points from second-placed ATK. ATK have only one game in hand. Therefore, it's obvious that FC Goa are going to finish at the top of the table. 

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli tweet for FC Goa

FC Goa won 12 out of 18 games and lost only three in the process. They had a goal difference of 23. FC Goa experienced a solid season and they will be ready for the knockout stages. ATK are the second team to qualify for the knockout rounds. 

Sunil Chhetri, while congratulating FC Goa on Twitter, wrote some kind words for the club. He said that the AFC Champions League spot was well deserved. 

Along with Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricket team skipper and co-owner of FC Goa, Virat Kohli also took Twitter to congratulate his team. 

Published:
COMMENT
