Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri shared a hilarious video on social media on July 29 where he explained that 21-year-olds footballers could not defeat him in a beep test. After watching the video, former Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli hailed Chhetri and referred to him as a 'legend.'

Virat Kohli hails 'legend' Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri shared a funny video on Instagram on July 29, where he explained how he defeated all his younger teammates despite being at least 10 years older than them. Chhetri said, "For the last one month, I was holidaying in Europe, eating everything. In about 5 days, here in training, we have a beep test."

The Indian football captain then asked the players sitting beside him their age before adding, "They all couldn't beat me. I wouldn't tell you the scores because it's embarrassing. But, they all lost to an old man aged 40. They couldn't beat me. So, the next time you call me old, think about it."

Chhetri also hilariously captioned the video, 'Bloody Juniours,' to which Virat Kohli replied, "Haha legend." Chhetri then replied to Kohli's comment by adding, "Sab broccoli aur palak ka khel hai. Woh adrak ka swad ke baare mein kya kehte hai? Cheers, champ."

Sunil Chhetri's staggering stats

Considering Sunil Chhetri's spectacular stats, there is no doubt that the Indian football captain is one of the all-time greats. The 37-year-old has scored 109 goals in domestic football after 247 games and has also scored 84 international goals, only two behind seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

After scoring his 84th international goal and ensuring that India qualified for the AFC Asia Cup, Chettri said in a video, "It feels good man. We knew we qualified before the game but to do it this way in front of all these people, (it was a) satisfying feeling. I don’t use the word pretty often but really satisfying." He went on to add, "I genuinely don’t care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments – just go out and enjoy on the pitch."