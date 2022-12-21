Super Ballon D’Or: Only One Player In Football History Has Won The Rare Award, Who Is It?

Even though seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi completed his trophy cabinet by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, he still has not won one of the rarest awards in the sport, and that is the Super Ballon d'Or. The Super Ballon d'Or has been awarded on just one occasion previously. It was handed out in 1989, the year the France Football magazine celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Who has been a recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or?

Following his FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar, Lionel Messi could become only the second footballer in history to win the Super Ballon d'Or since Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano won it in 1989. Di Stefano got his hands on the greatest individual trophy in football history after he scored a staggering 308 goals for Real Madrid between 1956 and 1960 to help the club win five consecutive European Cups.

Alfredo di Stefano won the Super Ballon d'Or alongside the Ballon d'Or awards he won in 1957 and 1959. At the time, this trophy was only restricted to Europeans. Even though di Stefano was born in Argentina, he could receive the award, having represented Colombia and then Spain, whose nationality he earned. Alongside di Stefano, the other footballers shortlisted for the Super Ballon d'Or were Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini.

If Super Ballon d'Or is awarded again, Lionel Messi's the favourite

Ever since he made his senior club debut with Barcelona C in 2003, Lionel Messi's career has been nothing short of staggering. The Argentine captain completed his trophy cabinet after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy as he has now won every trophy that he potentially can: League title, League cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America and now the World Cup.

He has also won several individual awards with the greatest honour by far being the Ballon d'Or, which he has won on seven occasions (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021). And when it comes to stats, Messi has scored a whopping 706 goals in club football after 863 appearances. Meanwhile, he has also scored a whopping 98 goals for Argentina from 172 appearances.