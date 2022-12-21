Lionel Messi Visits Boyhood Town Of Rosario, Struggles To Get Inside His Own House; WATCH

As anticipated, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi received a warm reception outside his home in Rosario as fans surrounded his car and prevented him to get inside. The Argentine captain was instrumental in guiding his team to the title as he scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Lionel Messi receives warm reception in hometown

As seen in the video below, Lionel Messi received a warm reception from his hometown fans in Rosario. The reception was so warm that the Argentine captain also struggled to get inside his own home. The supporters were heard chanting, 'Dale Campeon,' which translates to, 'Let’s go champion.'

Así entró Messi a su casa en Funes. pic.twitter.com/LrWuOy2VH7 — Tomás Dvoretzky (@TomasDvoretzky) December 20, 2022

And Messi deserves all the praise from the fans after winning the one trophy that eluded him throughout his career and that is the FIFA World Cup. With the 35-year-old now having won the World Cup, he has completed his trophy cabinet by winning every title possible at the domestic and international levels: League title, league cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America and now the World Cup.

Ever since Messi got his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy, he has been extremely active on social media, having posted several posts to celebrate. And one of his Instagram posts scripted a new record by becoming the most-liked post on the social media platform. The post of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy smashed all records by receiving over 69 lakh likes. In stark contrast, the famous egg, which previously held the record, has only gained 56.8 lakh likes.

'Will not retire': Lionel Messi delivers news every fan wanted to hear

After winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi made it clear to the fans that he will not retire from the national team. "No, I’m NOT going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt," said the 35-year-old in an interview with TYC Sport.

Speaking of his dream of finally winning the FIFA World Cup in his fifth attempt, Messi added, "It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup. I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with the World Cup. I can’t ask for more than this."