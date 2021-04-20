Super League Chairman Florentino Perez Says PSG Were NEVER Invited To Join Elite Group

European Super League president Florentino Perez appeared in front of the media on Monday right after the news of the creation of the controversial breakaway European Super League. The Real Madrid president spoke on El Chiringuito where he was seen defending the formation of the European Super League.

12 of the biggest football clubs who are considered to be the giants of European football have joined hands as the founding members of the European Super League. The new elite league consists of the "Big Six" from the Premier League as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all involved in the project.

They are accompanied by three Italians teams - Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale - while three Spanish team - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona - complete the list of the 12 founding members of the new competition.

Why didn't PSG join European Super League?

While most of the major teams have joined the new competition, Bayern Munich and PSG are two major European teams who have been missing from the European Super League teams list. Upon being questioned about the exclusion of PSG and Bayern Munich, Florentino Perez shared that French giants PSG were not proposed to join the European Super League.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, the Real Madrid president was quoted saying that as of Monday, PSG were not invited. He also went on to add that the Super League committee has not even spoken to German clubs. Sharing how the Super League currently has 12 clubs, Perez revealed that they want to become 15 clubs.

Currently, the European Super League has 12 founding members and will be aiming to get three more teams involved as the format dictates having 15 top European clubs as permanent members in this 20-team competition with the remaining five teams set to vary each season. The 74-year-old also claimed that the Super League competition will not be cancelled even if PSG and Bayern Munich refuse to join.

On Monday, a UEFA Executive committee meeting was held wherein the Danish FA chairman Jesper Moller shared that he expects the members of the breakaway group to be removed from the ongoing Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain, who are currently slotted second in Ligue 1 table are the only team in the Champions League semi-finals not involved in the breakaway Super League. UEFA is being rumoured to expel the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea from the ongoing Champions League and ban them for their involvement in the new elite league.