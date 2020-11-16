Suresh Wangjam Reveals How Sunil Chhetri Has Encouraged Him Ahead Of ISL 2020/21

Bengaluru FC's midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam said that any time spent with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is 'invaluable'. Chhetri is one of the finest footballers to have played the game and has found success while donning the India jersey as well as when it comes to playing for various clubs.

Chhetri, who is nicknamed 'Captain Fantastic' is India's all-time top scorer. In fact, the current Indian captain had scored 14 goals in 2017-18, the most by an Indian in a single season of Indian Super League (ISL).

"Any time spent with Chhetri-Bhai is invaluable. I consider myself extremely lucky to have the chance to share a dressing room and a training pitch with him. He personally speaks with me, advises me, encourages me, and talks to me about things beyond football," said the midfielder during a chat with the AIFF website. "I've picked up reading books, am focusing on a better diet, sharpening my general knowledge. He has even affected my viewing choices on television. It has only been a gain for me and I am extremely fortunate," he added.

The 2018-19 winners will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, November 22.

The seventh edition of the tournament will get underway on November 20 when two-time finalists Kerala Blasters locks horns against the defending champions, ATK-Mohun Bagan, at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

This year's tournament will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

ATK are the defending champions. They are the most successful team of this competition with three title wins in 2014, 2016, and, 2019-20 editions respectively.

Meanwhile, ATK, who had defeated Chennaiyin FC for their record third title have merged with the famous as well as legendary I-League club FC Mohun Bagan and therefore, the club will now be known as ATK Mohun Bagan. The collaboration had taken place in July this year.

The league matches will take place from November to February while the schedule for the knockout matches (semi-finals & final) has not been announced.

