SUW Vs INC Dream11: Suwon FC Vs Incheon United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Suwon FC and Incheon United lock horns on matchday 18 of the ongoing K-League 1 on Friday, May 21. The Korean domestic league game will be played at the Suwon Civic Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SUW vs INC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SUW vs INC Match Preview

Suwon FC will head into the game after seeing their three-match winning run end following the 3-4 loss to Pohang Steelers in their latest outing. Currently slotted 8th on the league table, the hosts have registered just four wins from 17 games while playing out five draws and suffering gorm eight losses this season. With 17 points against their tally, Suwon FC finds itself just three points away from dropping into the relegation zone. The hosts will be wary of dropping any points as they look to avoid falling into the drop zone by aiming to pocket a few points against Incheon United.

Incheon United on the other end finds itself just a position above their Friday night opponents as they are slotted on the 7th rank in the K-League 1 table, They have recorded five wins while playing out 3 draws and lost eight matches this season. With 18 points from 16 games, Incheon United not only have one more point than Suwon FC but also have a game in hand. They will look to take advantage of having played a game less and look to extend their lead over SuwonFC by four points with a win on Friday

SUW vs INC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Veldwijk or E. Aguliar

Vice-Captain - GF. Pinto or M. Henrique

SUW vs INC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –L. Tae-Huel

Defenders – P. Ji-Soo, K. Kwang-Seok, C. Yu-min, H. Delbridge

Midfielders –P. Joo-Hoo, E. Aguliar, M. Henrique, K. Do-Hyeok

Strikers –GF. Pinto, L. Veldwijk

SUW vs INC Dream11 Prediction

We expect Suwon FC and Incheon United to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Suwon FC 1-1 Incheon United

Note: The above SUW vs INC Dream11 prediction, SUW vs INC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUW vs INC Dream11 Team and SUW vs INC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result