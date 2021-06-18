Sweden Vs Slovakia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Following positive results in their opening games at Euro 2020, Sweden and Slovakia will meet in St Petersburg on Friday, June 18, with a win set to seal progress for either side. The Group E game at the Gazprom Arena is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Sweden vs Slovakia team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

Sweden vs Slovakia: Euro 2020 Group E game preview

Benefiting from a disciplined defensive effort in holding Spain to a goalless draw in their first fixture in Group E, Sweden come into their second full of confidence and in a strong position to qualify. Janne Andersson's men were mostly on the back foot against La Roja but also offered a threat at the other end. Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak hit the post and then later found Marcus Berg, who spurned a fine chance to snatch all three points. However, Sweden will be looking to grab their first win of the tournament on Friday.

Meanwhile, Slovakia registered a 2-1 victory over 10-man Poland in their tournament opener last week. Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar's beautifully controlled 20-yard shot on the turn secured a famous win for the Falcons. Stefan Tarkovic's side can book their spot in the next round with a win over Sweden on Friday.

Sweden vs Slovakia team news, injuries and suspensions

For Sweden, RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg may be given greater license to join the attack as Sweden will be chasing a victory. Viktor Claesson is expected to start on the left flank. Victor Lindelof is expected to start in the heart of the defence for the Swedes.

Slovakia skipper Marek Hamsik is expected to shake off a muscle injury and start in attack. However, defender Denis Vavro tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered a period of quarantine, with Tarkovic now hoping that the infection will not decimate his team.

Sweden vs Slovakia prediction

Sweden were defensively solid against a star-studded Spain side on matchday 1 and are tipped as slight favourites heading into their clash against Slovakia. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Sweden.

Sweden vs Slovakia H2H record

These two teams have met five times in the past. Sweden have won 2 direct matches while Slovakia are yet to register a win against the Swedes. Three matches ended in draws.

How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia on TV? Euro 2020 live stream details

In India, the Sweden vs Slovakia game will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Sweden vs Slovakia live stream will be available on SonyLIV, JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Slovenskia, Swemnt Instagram