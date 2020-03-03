Swiss League Matches Postponed In Order To Control The Spread Of Coronavirus

All games of the Swiss football league have been cancelled until further notice as a preventive measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus. The decision was made in a meeting last Friday in Bern.

Swiss football matches postponed

A release by Swiss football read, "The 20 clubs discussed various solutions intensively and decided to definitely postpone the championship rounds 25 and 26, which were scheduled within the ban on events on March 15th by the authorities. If the ban on events is extended, the clubs have already decided to postpone round 27 as a precaution. If the ban on events is lifted, round 27 can be held in front of an audience as planned."

Earlier, the local association had thought of playing the matches behind closed doors. However, that decision was not taken since there were alternate dates available and that it was not economically viable.

The notification concluded with the message that the league continues to monitor the situation closely and in close consultation with the clubs, partners and the authorities. If anything changes in the situation, the SFL will provide further information via its communication channels.

Globally, more than 3000 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 90,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and as many as 40 other countries.

The Italian government, on Monday, announced a new decree which extended the suspension of all sporting events in regions affected by the virus outbreak until March 8. The ban will affect Serie A matches for the third straight round of fixtures.

The matches concerned next weekend are: Atalanta vs. Lazio; Bologna vs. Juventus; Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo; and Hellas Verona vs. Napoli. Governing body Lega Serie A announced earlier on Sunday that it has called an emergency assembly for Wednesday to “examine the consequences the governmental measures related to coronavirus have had on the fixture list.”

