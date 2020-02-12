Chinese Grand Prix Postponed By Organisers Amidst Coronavirus Fears

The Federation Internationale of Automobile (FIA) on Wednesday announced that the Chinese Grand Prix will be postponed due to the coronavirus. The announcement took place after weeks of deliberation over the subject. The race was scheduled to take place on April 19.

READ: South Korea, Israel Issue Travel Advisory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese GP postponed

The 2020 #ChineseGP will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak



F1 and the FIA have accepted a request from the promoter to postpone the event



We will continue to monitor the situation and assess potential alternative dateshttps://t.co/0VImeMSxlV — Formula 1 (@F1) February 12, 2020

In a statement, the FIA said that the decision was made after a request was jointly made by the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group, Shanghai Administration of Sports and the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of the People's Republic of China. "As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains of primary concern," it added.

#F1 - 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to novel coronavirus outbreak...1/7 — FIA (@fia) February 12, 2020

Coronavirus has claimed more than 1100 in China alone with more than 44,000 people now infected in the country. Amidst the growing crisis, WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis. Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stated, "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak..To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that the world stands with you.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Doctors In Wuhan Overworked, Unprotected

In order to tackle the spreading virus, the WHO stated that the international community has launched a USD 675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020. The United States has "The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible," Formula 1 said in a statement. "We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time."

READ: Singapore: DBS Evacuates 300 Employees After One Confirmed Coronavirus Case

READ: British Mr Bean Impersonator Decides To Stay Back In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak