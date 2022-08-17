Tesla CEO Elon Musk Now Sets Eyes On Manchester United After Failed Twitter Bid

Elon Musk took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning and said that he is buying English football club Manchester United in a series of tweets. In his first tweet, the Tesla CEO explained that he supported both the right and left halves of the Democratic and Republican parties. However, in his second tweet, Musk mentioned that he is buying Manchester United.

“To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!,” Musk said in the first tweet. “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” he followed up. It is pertinent to mention that Musk is a frequent Twitter user who puts out jokes and trolls every now and then. While Musk’s tweet on Monday quickly found itself in the headlines, it is possible that he made the United claim jokingly.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The Tesla CEO was previously linked with a USD 44 deal to buy Twitter, as he himself made the announcement on Twitter. However, he is reportedly trying to get out the deal to buy the social media firm. Meanwhile, the American Glazer family currently owns the Premier League giants, Manchester United outfit and as per reports, the team had a market value of USD 2.08 billion, as of August 16.