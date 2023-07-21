'That Generosity Is Great': Lionel Messi Shocks Inter Miami Teammate Ahead Of Grand Unveil

Lionel Messi is one of the finest players from Europe to play in the MLS, as he recently joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last month. Since his joining was unveiled, the soccer fans in the United States have been interested in watching the World Cup winner live, which led to an increase in the price of the tickets.

3 things you need to know

Messi and Busquets are re-united at Inter Miami

Jordi Alaba is set to join his former FC Barcelona teammates

Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta are reported to be joining them

Also Read: 'Any Team Would Miss Thapa': Chennaiyin FC Manager Owen Coyle Makes Big Revelation

Lionel Messi surprises his Inter Miami teammate

Messi. Busquets. Whole squad's here.



Our first look at @InterMiamiCF's new star duo on the training pitch. 👀 pic.twitter.com/i5oDYbcfvP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 18, 2023

At Inter Miami, his new club, Lionel Messi has showcased his commitment to the team by pleasantly surprising a teammate in the players' group chat. He kindly offered quick assistance with tickets for the Sunday presentation ceremony. Messi's on-field prowess is well known throughout the world, but by making sure one of his teammates could attend his welcoming function, he has already made a good impression on his teammates.

The 36-year-old football icon made sure that all of his new colleagues were present for the grand presentation at DRV PNK Stadium. Messi's welcoming party in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last weekend was a massice success despite the torrential downpour, thanks to the adent supporters who packed the stadium to see the new dawn of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Also Read: Indian Football Team Breaches Top 100 FIFA Ranking For First Time After 2018

Who was that Inter Miami star?

Leonardo Campana, a forward for Inter, shared his excitement by asking for more tickets for the event on the team's WhatsApp group, demonstrating the team's cohesion and friendship.

Talking to the reporters, Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin recalled the instance and stated:

On Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets, and he put it in the group chat if anybody has any, I didn't even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightaway and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straightaway like that. From there, I was just like, 'Woah!' You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they may have known each other for three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great fresh example of how (Leo) is.

A sold-out stadium of nearly 20,000 spectators did not feat the severe rain and lightning as they came down to see the historic moment. Lionel Messi's family joined him on the pitch after receiving his No. 10 jersey, and they posed for pictures while fireworks lit up the night sky, making it an unforgettable scenario.