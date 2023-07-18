Lionel Messi Receives Larger Than Life Welcome From Celebrities After Inter Miami Debut

As the world is gearing up to witness Lionel Messi making his debut for Inter Miami, some of the known faces predominantly from the part of the world where he has set foot in, have come up to wish him all the luck. Following an extravagant presentation at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, the MLS outfit posted a video on Twitter, in which some of the foremost names in the world, like Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Marc Anthony, etc, have left a special message for the seven-time Balon d'or winner.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi was presented in front of the Inter Miami fans on Sunday

Messi joined Inter Miami after a two-year stint with PSG

The Argentine is the all-time high goalscorer of FC Barcelona

Also Read | WATCH | Fan Brings Real GOAT To Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Unveiling, Stuns Everyone

Lionel Messi receives rousing welcome from celebrities

On Sunday night, Gregg Berhalter, Steph Curry, and Tom Brady all came forward to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. As Messi joins Miami and prepares for a career in Major League Soccer, the trio appeared together in a video that was shown at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. The Miami-based club has now released the video of two of American sport's greatest players wishing Messi well in his new journey.

'Leo, I wanted to say congratulations on the big move to Miami,' Brady - who is friends with Miami co-owner David Beckham, says in the short clip. Beckham also got Steph Curry involved. The Golden State Warriors star says: 'Yo, Messi. It's Stephen Curry man. Aside from Brady, and Curry, many more indivduals apart from the sports fraternity sent their wishes to Messi.

To new beginnings 💫



A special welcome for Leo to our city! pic.twitter.com/jA09IcTQMW — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo takes MASSIVE jibe at Lionel Messi: 'Saudi Pro League better than MLS'

Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi ended his tumultuous run with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. The player was expected to make a sensational return to FC Barcelona, and there were purported interests from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Messi, however, did not choose to reprise his role at Barca. nor got enticed to the whopping offer from Saudi Arabia. He rather exited the world of European football and entered the universe of soccer.

Messi's involvement in the realm of MLS opens up new chances for the international players just like Cristiano Ronaldo did after joining the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr. With Sergio Busquets already joining forces with the star Argentine, it is about time to see other International football stars heading into Major League Soccer.