Thiago To Liverpool: Reds Agree Personal Terms With Bayern midfielder ahead Of £27m Move

Premier League champions Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara as reports claim that the 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Reds. The Bayern Munich star is currently on holiday in Barcelona, enjoying an extended break following his involvement with Spain in the UEFA Nations League. However, Liverpool are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Bayern as the Bundesliga giants are demanding around £27 million to part ways with Thiago.

Thiago to Liverpool: Thiago agrees personal terms with Premier League champions

Over the past month or so, multiple reports have linked Thiago to Liverpool and it seems that the midfielder's move to Anfield is now becoming more imminent with each passing day. According to a report from BILD, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to snap up Thiago and club representatives have called up the Spaniard while he is on holiday in order to agree personal terms and contract details. The report also claims that Thiago has agreed the personal terms offered by Liverpool.

Earlier this summer, Thiago expressed his desire to try a new challenge and stalled signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich. Liverpool have been the favourites to secure a move for Thiago after it was revealed that the seven-time Bundesliga champion has an interest in playing in the English top division. Thiago is not expected to return to training at Bayern next week, despite one year remaining on his current deal with the UCL winners.

Football transfer news: Man United to hijack Thiago transfer?

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also confirmed that he won't be allowing any of his players to run down their contracts and lose them on a free transfer, hinting at Thiago's exit from the Allianz Arena this summer. Bayern are demanding at least £27m for Thiago but Liverpool are yet to agree a transfer fee with the Bavarians. Reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are planning to hijack Liverpool's move for Thiago if the Merseyside giants fail to meet Bayern's asking price.

Liverpool transfer news: Wijnaldum to exit Liverpool with Thiago transfer?

A few weeks ago, reports claimed that LaLiga giants Barcelona are keen to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool. Reports from Marca suggest that the Dutchman is wanted by Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou in his plans to resurrect Barcelona. While Wijnaldum reportedly wants to stay put at Anfield with his contract expiring next summer, he is yet to sign an extension. A Sky Sport report this week indicated the Dutchman has had 'positive' discussions with Klopp for an extension. Liverpool are still waiting on finalising some outgoings before splashing some cash this summer.

