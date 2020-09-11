All Or Nothing Documentary Shows Eric Dier And Dele Alli Involved In A HEATED Bust-up

Eric Dier and Dele Alli were involved in a furious bust-up in the wake of Tottenham’s defeat by Wolves last season. The same has been revealed in episode seven of the All or Nothing documentary on Amazon Prime about Tottenham’s 2019-2020 season. Tottenham ended up losing 3-2 to the Wolves and that became their third defeat in a row in what was seen as a huge blow to their chances of Champions League qualification.

In the bust-up with Tottenham teammate Eric Dier, Dele Alli threw his boots onto the floor after entering the locker room following their defeat to Wolves. Tottenham were leading the game 2-1 but goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez meant Tottenham were condemned to defeat.

The All or Nothing documentary captures the bust-up where Ali throws his boots and says" "How the hell did we lose that? F***ing the same every game. Three of the worst goals I’ve ever seen in my life. The same problem," to which Eric Dier, who is in the room, responds and ask Dele Alli why he keeps making those comments and he replies saying nothing changes. Dier then takes a dig saying: "Okay, at least put a name on it, yes? Don’t just sit there like a spoiled kid." Later, Dele Alli Alli admits that the entire team is to be blamed, including he himself. Dier mocks Alli’s initial reaction to throwing his boots later.

Episode seven of the All or Nothing documentary also shows an assistant coach sitting next to Dier to make sure the situation doesn’t get out of hand. In the end, Jose Mourinho tells the players that he is glad the two players had reactions, which is of course because they lost. In the end, Jose Mourinho states: "We lost the game because we couldn’t make a mistake stopping transitions. The goals were all transitions and you have to be mean, you have to be aggressive, you have to be smart, you have to make the mistake"

Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video Sport still