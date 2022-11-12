'Things He's Done Aren't Acceptable': Wayne Rooney Again Critisises Ronaldo's Behaviour

Even though the Premier League 2022/23 season has entered its 16th week, the future of star Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be up in the air. While the Portuguese international made a dream return to Old Trafford this past summer transfer window, he has found himself embroiled in feisty exchanges with Man United coach Erik ten Hag and other off-the-pitch controversies. As a result of such behaviour, legendary Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has slammed him.

Rooney slams Cristiano Ronaldo because of his behaviour

While speaking to talkSPORT about Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney said, "For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, it will become an unwanted distraction."

The former England captain then went on to add that while the 37-year-old is one of the best players of all time, his recent behaviour has been unacceptable at the club. "He and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, are not acceptable for Manchester United," explained Rooney.

Rooney then also went on to criticize former Manchester United player Roy Keane for supporting Ronaldo despite his recent behaviour. "I've seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn't accept that. Roy wouldn't accept that at all. It is a distraction that Manchester United don't need at the minute when they are trying to rebuild," said Rooney. This is not the first time that Rooney has hit out at Ronaldo. Earlier in the season, he had also asked Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag to drop the Portuguese international from the squad.

Manchester United are currently fifth in PL standings

While Manchester United had a disastrous start to their new Premier League campaign with two consecutive defeats, they do seem to have found their rhythm by getting some strong results. Wins against the likes of Liverpool and leaders Arsenal have helped the Red Devils climb up to fifth in the standings with 23 points.