"This Is How Poor We Are This Season", Chelsea Fans Disrupt Twitter After Loss To Brighton

Frank Lampard’s disappointing start to his second spell as Chelsea manager continued as the team lost 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Julio Enciso’s 69th-minute, long-range piledriver secured victory for the visitors, who outplayed Chelsea as Lampard rang the changes for a match taking place between his team’s home-and-away games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Lampard has taken charge of three games since coming in as interim manager following the firing of Graham Potter, and he’s lost all of them. First there was a 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton last weekend before a 2-0 defeat at Madrid on Wednesday. This was Lampard's first game at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea took the lead against the run of play, with Conor Gallagher’s shot from the edge of the area deflecting off Brighton defender Lewis Dunk and wrong-footing recalled goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 13th.

Danny Welbeck came on as a substitute for the injured striker Evan Ferguson and equalized in the 42nd, heading in from Pascal Gross’ right-wing cross. Enciso, a 19-year-old Paraguayan forward, was another first-half substitute because of an injury to Joel Veltman and he scored for the second time this season when he drove forward and fired a rising shot into the top corner from a central position 30 meters out. Enciso was lifted onto the shoulders of his teammates as he celebrated in front of Brighton's fans.

Here's how the Netizens reacted:

The way Chelsea is going down,they might soon discover oil 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QrSy50Mmaj — VINZEMA🤙🏾 (@m_jalasti) April 15, 2023

This is how poor we are this season...is unbelievable. #CHEBRI pic.twitter.com/YZL9gm4LvZ — Football drama (@Football_dramaa) April 15, 2023

I love seeing Chelsea fans cry. It’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their tears are the only reason I’m still alive. I was born to love and enjoy the failure they have achieved. — Adam Dandler (@adamdandler6) April 15, 2023

I don’t seems to understand what @sterling7 and @cpulisic_10 played in whole game, they need to do better @ChelseaFC — Kimetro (@kimetro_) April 15, 2023

Shame we won’t go back to Brighton for another manager because he’s the perfect man imo pic.twitter.com/O6jA6uonKh — Karl #NagelsmannIn (@CFC_Karl) April 15, 2023

Chelsea’s next 7 games…

Brentford (H)

Arsenal (A)

Bournemouth(A)

Nottingham F.(H)

Man city(A)

Man united(A)

Newcastle (H)



How many points?? Or relegation 😂😂😂😂😂 — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) April 15, 2023

Newcastle loss.

Spurs loss.

Chelsea loss



Life is beautiful man.. pic.twitter.com/qH7YuqOEHr — Jadon Sancho (@f_sisse_25) April 15, 2023

Watching mudryk, havertz and mount score 3 goals per season in the second division pic.twitter.com/JDwYJSoDyW — The real slim shady🙋🏼‍♂️ (@antonis_nak) April 15, 2023

With AP inputs