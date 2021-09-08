Thomas Muller Defends Bayern Munich's Transfers, Claims Rivals Were Not Forced To Sell

Bayern Munich have been known to go shopping for talent in their own league where they buy out players from their rivals. Bayern have won their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title last season are now eyeing their 10th. Their domestic dominance is unprecedented.

However, lately, they have come under fire for 'buying out the competition'. This season, Bayern have bought Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer from title rivals RB Leipzig. However, Thomas Muller, who is one of the few players to have made it through the Bavarians' youth academy, has come to the defence of the club's transfer policy stating that no club has an obligation to sell and gave PSG buying Mbappe from Monaco as an example.

Muller defends Bayern's transfer policy

"No way," the Germany stalwart told Sport Bild when asked if the move to purchase the duo was an intentional strategy to reduce Leipzig's chances of challenging for the Bundesliga title. "No club has an obligation to sell. Look at PSG and Mbappe. Like every club, we're on the lookout for quality that fits into our budget. It's normal to look around for options in the same league. There have always been transfers that are hotly debated, and that's a good thing."

In their current squad, Bayern have a number of players who have been brought in from various German clubs, like Robert Lewandowski from Borrusia Dortmund, Manuel Neuer, and Leon Goretzka from Schalke. Niklas Sule from 1899 Hoffenheim, and Joshua Kimmich from RB Leipzig. Previously, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels were also signed from Dortmund before making a return back.

Haaland to Bayern?

Another player who is being linked with Bayern is Erling Haaland when an interaction with Sport1, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had confirmed Munich’s interest in a transfer for Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich is also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t. However, according to Bayern's former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern won't manage to keep the Norwegian striker in the Bundesliga.

The ex-Allianz Arena chief told Sport Bild, that Haaland has become a leading striker in the German league and the numbers in the country show that it will be difficult to keep him. "He has become an absolute figurehead in the league. "But I'm afraid he won't be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it's difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad."

