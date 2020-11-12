Toni Kroos Ridicules European Super League Idea, Calls Players 'puppets Of FIFA & UEFA'

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is not happy with the idea of the creation of the European Super League. The German midfielder has accused FIFA and UEFA of treating footballers like "puppets", and creating new tournaments at both, club and football level just to "absorb everything financially, and squeeze the players physically."

Also Read | FIFA President Gianni Infantino Tests Positive For COVID-19

Talk of a new European Super League being formed by the top football clubs in Europe has been gaining momentum in recent months. Last month, former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu told reporters that the club has accepted an invitation to play in the newly-formed Super League. "This would guarantee the financial viability of the club going forwards. We have accepted the future Club World Cup," told reporters when asked about the European Super League.

In addition to the to-be-created tournament, the UEFA Nations League was introduced a couple of years back, with the aim of replacing international friendlies. Also, the expanded format of the FIFA Club World Cup was set to be played this year in China. However, it has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | ISL To Replicate European System, Approves 5 Substitution Rule For 2020-21 Season: Reports

Toni Kroos slams European Super League idea

Toni Kroos recently joined his brother, Fenix, on his podcast Einfach bad Luppen. As quoted by Marca, Kroos said during the podcast, "Unfortunately, we do not decide as players. We are just puppets of FIFA and UEFA. If there were a players’ union, we would not play a Nations League or a Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. These competitions try to absorb everything financially, and they also to squeeze the players physically. I am a big fan of leaving things as they are when they are going well. The leagues are already hugely demanding along with the Champions League, the World Cup etc."

The former Bayern Munich midfielder added that the European Super League is an interesting proposition, considering it will feature only "high-level matches" which would be entertaining for fans from a sporting point of view. The 30-year-old, however, said the completion will also result further broadening the gap between the bigger and the smaller clubs. "Not always everything has to be more, faster, more and more money."

Also Read | MATCHDAY: European Championship Lineup Completed By Playoffs

Toni Kroos, who is currently on national duty with the Germany squad, was rested on Wednesday night as Germany scored a 1-0 friendly win against the Czech Republic. The 2014 World Cup winner is expected to return for the national side as Joachim Loew's men prepare for their Nations League double-header against Ukraine (home) and Spain (away). Germany occupy second place in their group with 1 win and three draws in four matches.

Also Read | UEFA President On Possible Changes To UCL Knockout Format

(Image Credits: Kroos Instagram)