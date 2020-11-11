ISL To Replicate European System, Approves 5 Substitution Rule For 2020-21 Season: Reports

The maximum number of substitutes for the 2020-21 season of the ISL has been increased from three to five. Keeping in mind the welfare of players returning to action after a long break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league announced the change on Tuesday. Teams can use their five substitutes over a maximum of three intervals which doesn't include half-time substitutions.

The five substitutions rule was implemented when football returned to Europe after the long break due to the pandemic. The rule was introduced to reduce the workload on players who had been out of competitive football for several months and had to play a sequence of matches in a constrained schedule to cover up for lost time.

Thought the Premier League did away with the 5 substitutions rule, the same has been followed in continental competitions (UEFA Champions League and Europa League) and other club tournaments. The rule was also followed in leagues across the world after football resumed post the coronavirus halt and will now be used in Indian football for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.

ISL 2020-21 season - All you need to know

In terms of squad and playing XI for the clubs, each club must have a minimum of five and a maximum of seven foreign players in their squad. Among the foreign players in the squad, at least one of them must be an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) affiliated player.

In the playing XI, a maximum of five foreign players can be on the field at any point in a game along with a minimum of six Indians. Furthermore, all clubs are required to have a minimum of two ‘Developmental Players’ in their matchday team. A developmental player is someone who was born on or after January 1, 2000.

The new ISL season kicks off in Goa on November 20, with newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The ISL will mark the return of live sporting action in the country following the suspension of all sporting activities due to COVID-19.

The season will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble across three venues, namely - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco). The ISL 2020-21 season will have an additional team after the organizers approved SC East Bengal's entry into the league.

Image: ISL Twitter