Torino Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview Ahead Of Serie A Live Match

Defending Serie A champions Juventus will look to make amends for their previous defeat against Benevento when they take on Torino. The Turin derby will be played out on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Here are the Torino vs Juventus live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Torino vs Juventus live?

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. The Torino vs Juventus live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Torino vs Juventus live:

Venue: Olimpico di Torino

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 9.30 pm IST

Torino vs Juventus prediction and preview

Juventus arrive into the game following a close-edged defeat against Benevento in Serie A. Adolfo Gaich scored in the second half to hand a humiliating defeat to Andrea Pirlo's men. Meanwhile, Torino failed to bag the maximum points from their clash against Sampdoria with Antonio Candreva scoring the only goal of the match.

Torino vs Juventus team news

Torino have some injury key concerns ahead of their clash against Juventus. Davide Nicola will have to cope in the absence of Lyanco due to physical discomfort, while Nicolas N'Koulou has been placed under quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Wilfried Singo are also among the major absentees.

On the other hand, Juventus will miss out on three key midfielders - Paulo Dybala, Arthur and Weston McKennie after they violated the COVID-19 guidelines to attend a party hosted by the USMNT star. Besides, Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral recently tested positive for COVID-19, while Gianluigi Buffon remains suspended.

Torino vs Juventus probable XIs

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno, Cristian Ansaldi, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Nicola Murru, Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti, Antonio Sanabria.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Georgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Serie A table update

Juventus have struggled in the league since the beginning as they languish at the third spot in the Serie A table update. The defending champions have racked up 55 points in 27 games and trail by a massive 10 points against league leaders Inter Milan. Torino, on the other hand, fear relegation as they sit 17th in the league with 23 points after 27 games.

Torino vs Juventus prediction

Juventus are the favourites to win the game 3-0 against Torino.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter