Torino Vs Sassuolo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Match Preview

Serie A's upcoming match will feature Torino locking horns with Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 17 at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at Torino vs Sassuolo live stream, team news and other details of this Seria A encounter.

Torino vs Sassuolo prediction and preview

Torino have been in miserable form all season as they have just won three games (11D 11L) in Serie A. Moreover, having lost to bottom club Crotone and leaders Inter Milan, Torino now find themselves in the relegation places. Davide Nicola's men are in eighteenth place in the Serie A table with 20 points, two points behind Cagliari in seventeenth place, who have played two games more.

On the other hand, Sassuolo also arrive at this fixture on the back of mediocre form as Roberto De Zerbi's side have only won two games (4D 5L) from their last 11 games in all competitions. Despite this poor run, they find themselves in eighth place in the Serie A table with an outside chance at the European places. Hence, Sassuolo will hope that they can put their poor run aside with a win against a struggling Torino side. Our Torino vs Sassuolo prediction is Torino 1-2 Sassuolo.

Torino vs Sassuolo team news

Heading into this game, David Nicola will continue to be without Nicolas N'Koulou and Wilfried Singo who are sidelined due to testing positive for COVID-19. Daniele Baselli is a doubt for this fixture after the Italian midfielder picked up a knock in his previous game. However, Tomas Rincon is expected to be back in the squad after serving his suspension against Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Sassuolo will continue to be without Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia, who are still nursing long-term injuries.

Torino predicted starting line-up Salvatore Sirigu; Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty, Christian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Sassuolo predicted starting line-up: Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Marlon, Vlad Chiriches, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Mister #DeZerbiðŸŽ™ï¸



ðŸ’¬ï¸ «Nonostante il problema Covid il Torino ha dimostrato di essere una squadra tosta già nella partita con l'Inter. Per noi è un'occasione per riproporci più in alto in classifica»



ðŸ“º https://t.co/qM725U0wpo#TorinoSassuolo #ForzaSasol ðŸ–¤ðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/01lGvdRlEx — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) March 16, 2021

How to watch Serie A live in India?

In India, fans can watch the Torino vs Sassuolo game live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Torino vs Sassuolo live stream is available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Torino vs Sassuolo prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.