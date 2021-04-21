TOT Vs SOU Dream11: Tottenham Vs Southampton Prediction, Team, Premier League Preview

Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will take on Southampton (SOU) in their rescheduled matchday 29 fixture of the Premier League. The clash will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Wednesday, April 21 and will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the TOT vs SOU Dream11 team, prediction and our match preview for the same.

TOT vs SOU Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Tottenham Hotspur will be welcoming Southampton for the first time since their involvement in the now-suspended European Super League and the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Spurs have been wretched form in recent times, winning only one of their last five games across all competitions, which has seen them slip up in the race for Champions League qualification. Harry Kane and Co settled for a 2-2 draw against Everton last time, which leaves them at seventh in the Premier League standings, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Interim coach Ryan Mason will have a task at hand to rescue Tottenham with just six games left this season, but fill fancy his chances against Southampton.

Southampton meanwhile have struggled to maintain their good start to the season and are currently 14th in the Premier League standings. The Saints have suffered defeat in 11 of their last 14 top-flight matches but will hope to return to winning ways on Wednesday, with Tottenham in tatters. Southampton have lost back to back games heading into their trip to North London, with Kelechi Iheanacho halting their FA Cup run last time out. Tottenham had registered a 5-2 win the two sides met earlier this season, and one can expect a similar assault at home on Wednesday.

TOT vs SOU injury and availability news

Spurs will be without Harry Kane, who is reportedly out for three weeks with an ankle issue. Carlos Vinicius could lead the line, with Lucas Moura also being another option for Mason. Meanwhile, Matt Doherty is ready to return from injury, but Ben Davies remains sidelined with a calf problem. As for Southampton, Takumi Minamino is back in the fold and will compete with Theo Walcott and replace Moussa Djenepo out wide. Will Smallbone, Oriol Romeu and Michael Obafemi all remain out of contention, while Alex McCarthy should be back in goal.

TOT vs SOU predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Vinicius

Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Vinicius Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Minamino, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Adams

TOT vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Lloris

Defenders: Alderweireld, Reguilon, Bednarek

Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Moura, Hojberg, Minamino

Forwards: Son, Bale, Ings

TOT vs SOU Top Picks: Best captain and vice-captain choices

Tottenham: Heung-Min Son, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura

Southampton: Danny Ings, James Ward-Prowse, Takumi Minamino

TOT vs SOU Dream11 prediction

Tottenham are favourites at home and we predict Ryan Mason to clinch a 2-1 win on his managerial debut.

Note: The above TOT vs SOU Dream11 prediction, TOT vs SOU match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs SOU Dream11 team and TOT vs SOU Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

