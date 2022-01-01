Tottenham Enter Race Alongside Arsenal To Sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho For Just £16m

Ever since Philippe Coutinho made his £145 million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018, he has found life exceptionally difficult at the Nou Camp. The 29-year old has just scored 17 goals in the La Liga despite having featured in 76 games.

With the Catalan giants struggling for finances, they may need to sell their star for a much lower price than what they purchased him for four seasons ago. While Arsenal and Everton have been linked with the Brazilian playmaker, recent reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur may have just joined the race.

Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Philippe Coutinho

According to El Nacional, Tottenham coach Antonio Conte and club Sporting Director Fabio Paratici are looking to add creative players to the squad and have deemed Philippe Coutinho to be the perfect fit. Since the 29-year old has struggled at Barcelona, he was also loaned out to Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, with whom he went on to win the UEFA Champions League.

It is believed that since the Catalan giants are keen on reducing their finances, they may be forced to sell high wage earner Coutinho for just £16 million. Reports suggest that the Brazilian midfielder earns a whopping £370,000 a week at the Nou Camp.

Philippe Coutinho won a fantastic treble with Bayern Munich

While Philippe Coutinho has struggled for game time at Barcelona due to poor performances and injuries, he did win the elusive treble with Bayern Munich when he was sent on loan. Moreover, the Brazilian midfielder ironically played a vital role in the 8-2 demolition of his parent club in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as he found the back of the net on two occasions and provided an assist despite coming on as a substitute.

Tottenham Hotspur climbs to 5th in Premier League table

Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday helped them to climb to fifth place in the Premier League table with 33 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played two matches more. If Antonio Conte's side were to sign Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, they could see their results further improving in the league.