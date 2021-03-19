Tottenham Goalkeeper Joe Hart Had No Clue About UEL Elimination, Posts "Job Done"

Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart deleted his social media post on Thursday after Jose Mourinho's side was knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb. It was a second embarrassment for the Spurs player as he saw his team crash out of the cup competition after seeming to have a foot in the quarter-finals.

Starting off the second leg of their Europa League last 16 match, Tottenham Hotspur had a major advantage as they had registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg. Jose Mourinho's team was destined to qualify for the next round and progress into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Fans and many football pundits had written Zagreb off about making a comeback as they were playing without their first team manager who resigned earlier in the week after being sentenced to jail.

Starting such a crucial game with an interim manager as Zoran Mamic received a four-year prison sentence, nothing special was expected of Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. Fans expected Tottenham Hotspur to record a comfortable win and qualify for the last eight in the Europa League but fate had different plans.

Dinamo Zagreb started off the match well as both teams played a goalless first half. With scores levelled at 0-0 and Spurs holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg, the London outfit was just 45 minutes away from advancing in the Europa League. However, Mislav Orsic had different plans as the Croatian attacker found the back of the net twice in the second half. The 28-year old's second-half heroics pushed the game into extra time which handed Dinamo Zagreb a shot at the quarter-finals. Mislav Orsic came back to haunt the Spurs as he completed his hat-trick in the 116th minute of the match helping the Croatian outfit advance into the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Joe Hart makes massive blunder on Instagram

After the historic comeback by Dinamo Zagreb, a post from Hart's Instagram account caught the attention of fans as the story read 'Job Done' with a big green tick to go with the caption. With the England international sitting on the bench for the PL outfit, it was clear that someone else was operating Joe Hart's Instagram account and made a glaring error with the post. Joe Hart was quick to delete the same but the error had caught the eye of football fans leaving them capturing it and sharing it across on social media platforms like Twitter.

Joe Hart posted this ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/wFXmll7JBX — indykaila News (@indykaila) March 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's boss visited Dinamo Zagreb's dressing room and congratulated them on the win after the match. However, the Portuguese manager's gesture did not capture much limelight as Jose Mourinho sacked rumours started to do rounds following the London outfit's humiliating exit from the Europa League.