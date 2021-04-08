Tottenham Star Gareth Bale Makes BIZARRE Claim About Aliens And UFOs; Watch

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Gareth Bale has shared his beliefs about life on another planet as the Welsh forward and his Spurs team Joe Rodon discussed the subject while talking with each other in one of the videos for the club's YouTube channel. While having a random chat with Joe Rodon, Gareth Bale was seen talking about aliens as the 31-year-old attacker continued to share his thoughts with his Wales teammate.

Gareth Bale aliens theory: Welshman convinces fellow countryman about aliens

While speaking on Spurs' YouTube channel, Joe Rodon was quizzed by Bale on whether the 23-year-old believed that aliens exist. The centre-back revealed how he has had a long discussion about this and said that he is not going to say they don't exist and elaborated his answer by saying that he is not either against it or for it.

Gareth Bale, who asked the question asked his teammate for a 'definitive' answer. The Real Madrid star demanded that Rodon gave a clear answer to which the young defender answered back by claiming how he knows that Gareth believes in aliens. Rodon's response was enough for Gareth Bale to open up on the topic and bring it out for debate in the open as the winger went on to take the moment and discuss aliens.

The Welshman said that there's a lot of conspiracy theories and footage of UFOs out there that's been released by the US government. However, Rodon was not at all convinced by Bale's comments and deemed the so-called evidence as 'fake'. The young defender explained that he is still on the fence about this topic claiming that he does not know "what's out there." Bale did not stop with his continued attempts to convince Rodon as he went ahead and claimed that there are definitely aliens around and there's been video footage released on them.

Rodon tried to ignore the topic and move on to a different question and talk about a few different things with Bale before he brought the topic back and asked Rodon who drove the flying objects. After Rodon reacted with a shocked face, the 31-year-old striker added that he knew some UFOs were probably secret government things and also went on to claim how he had seen a flying UFO.

Bale and Rodon went on to speak about their weirdest dream and also shared some fantastic insights by giving small pieces of advice to young and upcoming footballers in the video. Rodon's compatriot, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, has failed to live up to the expectations this season.

Despite boasting of a great attack consisting of Harry Kane, Heung Min Son, Gareth Bale, and Lucas Moura, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves slotted sixth on the Premier League table. Jose Mourinho's men are currently on par with seventh-ranked Liverpool and find themselves two points away from fifth-placed Chelsea FC's tally. The Portuguese manager will be hoping to bring the best out of Gareth Bale as the London outfit prepares for the final 10 matches in the ongoing Premier League season.