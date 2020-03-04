Tottenham Vs Norwich City Live Streaming Details, Match Schedule And FA Cup Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Let us look at the Tottenham vs Norwich City live streaming details, preview, squads and other match details.
🏆 🔜 Attentions turn back to the @EmiratesFACup tomorrow... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/epCqOmyKtv— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 3, 2020
The Tottenham vs Norwich City will be broadcasted live on the Sony ESPN network in India. While the Tottenham vs Norwich City live streaming will take place on Sony LIV. Twitter handles of the respective teams will keep the fans updated on the match details including the scores. Let us look at other details for Tottenham vs Norwich City:
🔜 Spurs v Norwich— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 3, 2020
🏆 @EmiratesFACup #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/WheCAn4Pey
Securing their way to the fifth round of the FA Cup, Tottenham defeated Southampton in the fourth round. Though the first game ended in a 1-1 draw, Tottenham managed to secure a win in the replay round. Norwich City, on the other hand, played against Burnley FC in the fourth round of the competition. They defeated their rivals 2-1.
Spurs captain Harry Kane is not available for Jose Mourinho. While Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko are also set to miss out on the clash. On the other hand, Norwich City will be without the services of Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram and Timm Klose.
Tottenham: Paulo Gazzaniga; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Giovani Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn
Norwich City: Ralf Fahrmann; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis; Mario Vrancic, Tom Trybull; Lukas Rupp, Marco Stiepermann, Todd Cantwell; Josip Drmic
