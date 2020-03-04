Kepa Stars In Chelsea's FA Cup Win Over Liverpool With Incredible Triple Save: Watch

Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to the starting line up for Chelsea to play against Liverpool in the FA Cup. And the Spaniard, who had fallen behind in the pecking order for Frank Lampard, displayed his brilliance between the sticks as he played an important role in Chelsea’s rout of Liverpool. Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 in Round 5 of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Kepa starts for Chelsea in FA Cup

What a Kepa. 3 saves in 3 seconds. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

Kepa has been out of favour for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has been quite vocal of replacing the Spanish goalkeeper. He was not included in the matchday line up in the past five games, with Caballero starting for Lampard. However, the Argentine had failed to impress the Blues as Chelsea won just once with him between the sticks.

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Kepa produces stunning triple save

In the 19th minute of the game, Kepa displayed the reason why Chelsea had signed him from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. In the first half of the game, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was close to scoring for the Reds as he struck the ball close to Kepa but the Spaniard was quick to react and deny the Senegalese international.

The ball bounced back towards Divock Origi, who was present in the box. Origi again struck it targetting the net, but Kepa was proactive to save it. In the third attempt, Curtis Jones, who was positioned in front of the goal, again hit it but Kepa was in no mood to give any leeway to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Blues through to next round of FA Cup

Chelsea’s Willian and Ross Barkley scored for the Blues to secure a much-needed victory in the fifth round of the FA Cup. This is Liverpool’s third defeat in the last four games. They were defeated by Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea while winning against West Ham United in the Premier League.

