Tottenham’s Harry Kane And Son Heung-min Break PL Goal Scoring Record In Palace Rout

Tottenham forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son set a new Premier League record when they combined for Tottenham's fourth goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Jose Mourinho's side cruised to a 4-1 win over the Eagles thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale and two more from Harry Kane. With Kane's second goal of the night, which was assisted by Son, the duo have now assisted one another for 14 Premier League goals this season.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Jose Mourinho's side keep top 4 bid alive

Tottenham dominated the opening 25 minutes of the game and then found a deserved opener after a careless Palace giveaway that allowed Harry Kane to sprint in on goal and square for Gareth Bale for an easy tap-in. The visitors, however, drew level just before the interval when Christian Benteke out-jumped two Spurs defenders to head home Luka Milivojevic's cross. It then didn't take long for Mourinho's men to come out firing as Bale headed in for his second of the night in the 49th minute.

Harry Kane then got on the scoresheet himself with a spectacular first-time shot from a long way out. Son-Heung Min then set up Kane for the Englishman's second of the night for a record-breaking goal that saw the pair combine for the most Premier League tallies in history with 14.

The victory pushed Tottenham into sixth on the Premier League table, just two points being Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot. Meanwhile, the defeat for Palace meant that Roy Hodgson's side remained in 13th place, eight points above the relegation zone.

Kane and Son stats: Spurs duo set new PL record

Kane and Son have now combined for 14 Premier League goals this season, the highest amount that any two players have mustered in the English top division during a single campaign. The Spurs forwards broke the previous record set by Blackburn duo Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton back in the 1994/95 campaign. Remarkably, Kane and Son had equalled Shearer and Sutton's record as early as January 4 and had been waiting for more than two months to break it.

Most goal combinations in a Premier League season:



◉ Harry Kane & Son Heung-min (14)

◎ Alan Shearer & Chris Sutton (13)

◎ Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson (12)

◎ Les Ferdinand & Kevin Gallen (11)

◎ Alan Shearer & Mike Newell (11)



The Spurs duo make history. https://t.co/TEKnUFkMDD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

The only duo that came close to the previous record was Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who linked up for 12 goals for Bournemouth during the 2018-19 season. This season, Harry Kane has 16 goals and racked up 13 assists in the Premier League. Son Heung-min, on the other hand, has scored 13 times while getting nine assists to his name.

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur Instagram