Liverpool Vs Fulham: Plane Unfurls Banner With Message Of Strength Over Anfield

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool are retrospectively out of the title race following their disastrous performance against Fulham. Jurgen Klopp's men found themselves struggling in the competition, which they dominated over the past couple of seasons. Liverpool's defeat was their sixth successive loss at home, a record which the manager wouldn't definitely be proud of. Amid the tumbling Liverpool form, an aeroplane flew over Anfield to unfurl a banner with a message for the Reds during their struggling days.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Reds concede 6th straight home defeat

Klopp's misfiring attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino forced him to experiment with some changes up front. Salah was joined by Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota in the attack. But the change in line up did not produce any favourable results for the defending league champions.

Fulham went on to bag the lead in the 45th minute courtesy of a goal from Mario Lemina following a debacle by Mohamed Salah while defending a free-kick. The travelling side succeeded in defending the lead until the final whistle, frustrating the manager as well as his misfiring attack.

Liverpool plane banner unfurled over Anfield receives mixed reactions

During one such moment of the game, an aircraft was pictured flying over Anfield. It unfurled a banner in support of the Reds as they headed towards their sixth successive home defeat in the Premier League. The message imprinted on the banner read, "Unity is Strength - Let's Go Reds - YNWA."

This is just embarrassing on so many levels 😂 — AOA (@opitza) March 7, 2021

Micah Richards thought the Liverpool plane was "class to be fair". — ALCMWTLD (@alcmwtld) March 7, 2021

Liverpool fans flying plane to express their support for Klopp. How quickly times change. After signing Thiago last summer they were looking forward to winning the quadruple. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) March 7, 2021

it's not an offside line now, it's an offside plane -- #Liverpool with a get out of jail card...#LIVCHE #EPL — Rahul Vaidyanath (@RV_ETSports) March 4, 2021

Even as Liverpool fans appeared to have liked the idea of a message of strength imprinted on the banner, several rival fans took to Twitter to take a cheeky jibe on the incident. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville took the screen-grab of the banner with several laughing emojis on Twitter.

Klopp post-match interview: Manager accedes to poor form

Klopp did not hide his anguish on the tumbling Liverpool form during the post-match press conference. He acceded to the question that the defending Premier League champions were not good enough against Fulham. He also asserted that it takes time to adapt to a change in the lineup.

"We had to make some changes and wanted to make some more, and it is then clear that it takes a little bit of time to adapt — especially when you know that Fulham is in a really good moment and is anyway a good football-playing side," said the Premier League winning manager.

Premier League standings update as Liverpool slip further in title race

Following the defeat, Liverpool slip further in the title race, as they now languish at the eighth spot in the Premier League standings with 43 points in 28 games. With 10 games left to be played, the defending champions appear out of sight in their title defence as Manchester City maintain a massive 11-point lead over second-placed Man United and a 22-point lead over the Reds.

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter