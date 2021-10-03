Townsend Reveals Why He Copied Ronaldo's 'Siuu' Celebration After Equaliser Vs Man United

Everton winger Andros Townsend has revealed the reason behind him copying football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Townsend had emulated 'CR7' after having scored an all-important equaliser for his side which was good enough for the 'Toffees' to ensure that the contest ended in a stalemate as no further goals were scored throughout the match.

"Not imitating, it's just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career. I spent many hours on the training pitch and in the video room trying to analyse his free-kicks and his stepovers and the way he dedicated himself to football. So it wasn't an imitation, it was a mark of respect to one of my idols. I probably didn't do the celebration justice and didn't execute it properly" said Andros Townsend while speaking to BT Sport.

"You know what? This guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo. I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn't great execution but, it was a bit of respect to Cristiano", he added.

The English footballer delivered Ronaldo's signature move after scoring the equalizer for Everton against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. It happened in the 65th minute of the match after Abdoulaye Doucoure provided a brilliant assist to Townsend, who took a touch before sending the ball straight past United goalkeeper David de Gea.

After the game, Andros Townsend also took to social media and revealed that he had also received a shirt from his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton conceived the first goal after Jordan Pickford failed to stop a kick from Anthony Martial that went into the top corner following a deflection. Martial had received a pass from Bruno Fernandes, who in turn had received it from Mason Greenwood.

After Townsend succeeded in finding the back of the net in the 65th minute, the visiting team never looked back from thereon and ensured that they did not concede any more goals in the remainder of the game to secure a hard-fought draw.