Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update: Is The England Star Out Of Euro 2020?

Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off the pitch with an apparent thigh injury as England beat Austria 1-0 on Wednesday, less than two weeks before their Euro 2020 campaign gets underway against Croatia on June 13. The injury, which Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as "not good" in his initial response, is particularly heartbreaking for the right-back considering he had just been named in the final Euro 2020 squad after his selection was the subject of much debate. Netizens have now been curious to know whether the Liverpool star has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 entirely.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update: Liverpool right-back suffers injury in warm-up game prior to Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up in the final minutes of England 1-0 win over Austria at the Riverside Stadium after clearing the ball and was then supported while walking down the sideline to receive treatment from the England medical staff. It has raised doubts about the Liverpool defender's availability for England's Euro 2020 campaign, which gets underway in less than two weeks against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

Gareth Southgate says he thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury. Exact diagnosis and extent will be known in the next 24-48 hours. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 2, 2021

While speaking to reporters after the game, England head coach Gareth Southgate said that Alexander-Arnold's injury was not a good sign, "We've got to see, it's obviously not a good sign that he's had to walk off the pitch, and he was in some discomfort," explained the 50-year-old. It is believed that Alexander-Arnold went off injured with a thigh injury. It now remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play in the Euro 2020 for England.

England vs Austria highlights: Bukayo Saka debut goal hands England win in friendly

England beat Austria 1-0 in a less-than-enthralling friendly at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday as Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute, slotting home from a tight angle after the ball fell to him at the far post from and England counter-attack. A lacklustre first half saw few chances for either side, with Harry Kane coming closest around the half-hour on a close-range shot that was saved by Austria's keeper. England then grabbed the lead and managed to hold on until the final whistle.

Bukayo Saka scores his first goal for England ✨ pic.twitter.com/XEDDdqeH3n — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 2, 2021

England Euro 2020 fixtures

England will get their Euro 2020 campaign underway on Sunday, June 13 against the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. The Three Lions then turn their attention to a highly-anticipated clash with rivals Scotland on Friday, June 18. Their final group game comes along four days later against the Czech Republic.

