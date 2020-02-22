TUC Vs LAN Dream11 SuperLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The TUC vs LAN Dream11 top picks section warrants an additional amount of attention. Fourth-placed Lanus will battle for supremacy against 14th-placed Atletico Tucuman on Saturday night (February 22 1:30 am IST). A slip up against Atletico Tucuman, however, could prove to be costly for Lanus, who have not yet put some distance between themselves and fifth-placed Rosario Central. Here is our TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction and TUC vs LAN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction: TUC vs LAN preview

Beginning with our TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction, with 34 points from 20 games so far, Lanus have not quite set the SuperLiga Argentina on fire. However, their 34 points see them sit fourth on the SuperLiga Argentina table. Atletico Tucuman, on the other hand, are currently 14th on the table.

In their 20 games, so far, Lanus have conceded 22 goals, the most in the top four of the SuperLiga Argentina. While their defensive worries will no doubt be a concern for manager Luis Zubeldia, their dismal record over the last five games in the league will also be a worry for Zebeldia. Lanus have just one win in their last five SuperLiga Argentina games. However, Atletico Tucuman have not fared too well over their last five games either. With Atletico Tucuman winless in their last five league games, the TUC vs LAN Deam11 top picks section will be dominated by players from Lanus as per our TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction: TUC vs LAN top picks

For all their defensive troubles, the TUC vs LAN Dream11 top picks warrants the selection of Lanus players for a number of reasons. Lanus have scored 22 goals so far - the most across the top four. The TUC vs LAN Dream11 top picks, therefore, will see Lanus attackers like Jose Sand and Carlos Auzqui take centre stage.

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction: TUC vs LAN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alejandro Sanchez

Defenders - Gabriel Risso, Gustavo Toledo, Dylan Gissi

Midfielders - Pablo Martinez, Franco Orozco, Ramiro Carrera, Facundo Quignon

Forwards - Carlos Auzqui (captain), Jose Sand (vice-captain), Nicolas Orsini

TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction

For all their troubles, Atletico Tucuman have not shipped a massive number of goals so far. However, the TUC vs LAN Dream11 top picks section details how the Lanus players have been a little more prolific in front of goal. Our TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction for this game, therefore, is a narrow 2-1 win for Lanus.

Note: Our TUC vs LAN Dream11 prediction is made out of our own analysis and the TUC vs LAND Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results in your game.

Also Read | Here's How Liverpool Fans Defied FA's Broadcast Ban On Game Against Shrewsbury