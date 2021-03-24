Turkey Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers

Turkey host the Netherlands at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in their first FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Turkey vs Netherlands live stream, team news, and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Turkey vs Netherlands prediction and preview

Turkey arrive into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. Second-half goals from David Siger and Kevin Varga secured the win for Hungary. Turkey had a miserable Nations League as they finished last in League B Group 3 with just one victory.

On the other hand, the Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in their last game at the UEFA Nations League. Although Kamil Jozwiak scored an early goal for Poland, two late second-half goals from Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum ensured the win for the Dutch side. The Netherlands finished second in League A Group 1 with just one defeat to Italy.

Turkey vs Netherlands team news

Heading into this game, Åženol GüneÅŸ has no injury concerns. Meanwhile, Netherlands will crucially be missing both their first-choice centre-backs as Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake are both sidelined with injuries. Despite these missing players, Frank de Boer is likely to name a strong side.

Turkey predicted starting line-up: Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak Yilmaz

Netherlands predicted starting line-up: Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay

Turkey vs Netherlands head-to-head and match prediction

The Netherlands lead Turkey in the head-to-head as they have won five games and lost three with four ending as draws. However, Turkey beat the Netherlands in their last encounter 3-0. With World Cup qualification at stake, this match is likely to be a nail-biting contest.

Our Turkey vs Netherlands prediction is Turkey 0-2 Netherlands.

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: Where to watch Turkey vs Netherlands live

In India, the Turkey vs Netherlands game will be shown live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Turkey vs Netherlands live stream is available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Turkey vs Netherlands prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.