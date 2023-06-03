Twitter Erupts As Manchester City Beat Manchester United To Lift The FA Cup

Manchester City took another step towards a historic treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan scored a historic brace as City secured their second trophy this season. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot but it was not enough as an excellent City FC cruised their way towards the FA Cup title.

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality in English soccer.

Gundogan, City’s captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball.

If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Social media erupted as Manchester City become FA Cup champions

Great volley by Gündogan, but a better goalkeeper than David de Gea 2023 saves that — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 3, 2023

Pep “I am a Barcelona fan, it’s like playing FA Cup final against Real Madrid. It is special. I am going to love this club for the rest of my life but I wasn’t born a City fan. We gave the Man City fans a good gift” #Pep #ReInventingTheGame pic.twitter.com/KtBKDlAh9m — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) June 3, 2023

Already won the Premier League, Golden boot, and fa cup, and there is still a ucl final left to play,



What a debut season pic.twitter.com/O0Ny2Hc9OW — Pickle 🥒🐐 (@MCFC_Pickle) June 3, 2023

Both Inter Milán and Man City have a chance to complete a treble with a win in next Saturday’s Champions League Final.



Inter won the Copa Italia and the Super Copa Italia this season



City won the EPL and the FA Cup this season



Which team will complete the treble? pic.twitter.com/vgBkCQnTQU — 90in60+ (@90in60Pod) June 3, 2023

Manchester City put on one of their poorest performance this season (in the FA Cup final), but United couldn't match their energy or even play a good game; Very disappointing. Congrats to Man City on winning the FA Cup, it was quite predictable though. Good luck in the UCL final. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 3, 2023

With inputs from AP