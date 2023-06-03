Last Updated:

Twitter Erupts As Manchester City Beat Manchester United To Lift The FA Cup

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
FA Cup Final

Image: AP


Manchester City took another step towards a historic treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan scored a historic brace as City secured their second trophy this season. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot but it was not enough as an excellent City FC cruised their way towards the FA Cup title.

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality in English soccer.

Gundogan, City’s captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball.

If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Social media erupted as Manchester City become FA Cup champions

With inputs from AP

COMMENT