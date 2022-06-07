UAE Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

With a chance to still make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates is set to face Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. The UAE vs Australia match will be the fourth round of qualification and the winner of this match will next face Peru in the intercontinental playoff. Check out UAE vs Australia live streaming details and where to catch UAE vs Australia online and how to watch UAE vs Australia watch online.

2022 FIFA World Cup: UAE vs Australia live streaming in US

The UAE vs Australia match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium -Al-Rayyan, Qatar and fans wanting to catch UAE vs Australia live streaming can go log onto Paramount+. The match is likely to begin at 2 p.m. ET

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: How to watch in the UAE?

The match can be seen live on Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1 & 2. And also on Starzplay. The match will commence at 10 pm UAE time.

UAE vs Australia live streaming in UK and Australia?

Australia vs UAE will not be live on UK television. However, you will be able to legally stream the match with OneFootball. In UK, the match will start at 7 pm UK time, while in Australia match will start at 4 am on Wednesday Canberra time.

UAE vs Australia live streaming in India

Currently, UAE vs Australia live streaming will not be taking place in India

UAE vs Australia preview

UAE finished third in Group A of the third round qualifiers while Australia suffered losses loss in their last two qualifiers to finish third in Group B. Coming to head record the two sides have met six times across all competitions, including friendly games. They also met in the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Australia will be the favourites to win the fixture and are coming into the match after securing a 2-1 win against Jordan last Wednesday in a friendly fixture. On the other hand, UAE will be playing for a shot at World Cup qualification for the first time since 1990, and will be looking to put up a strong fight against Australia. However, UAE will also have an advantage due to having better acclimatization to the playing conditions in Qatar. The match will likely go down to the wire with Australia likely to win.