How To Buy Tickets For The UEFA Champions League 2020 Final In Istanbul

Things in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season are starting to heat up at the moment. The likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus and others are all battling it out for the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020 final is scheduled to be played on May 30, 2020 in Istanbul. Here is how you can purchase the UEFA Champions League 2020 final tickets.

UEFA Champions League 2020: Serge Gnabry stole the show against Chelsea

All 6 of Serge Gnabry's #UCL goals have come in London against English clubs ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/lEtd1w5p3F — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2020

UEFA Champions League 2020 final tickets

The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium is home to the Turkish national team. The iconic venue was the same place where Liverpool recorded a dramatic comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium was opened in 2002. It has been host to top-tier athletics events and also been a home for Turkish clubs like Galatasaray, İstanbul Başakşehir and Beşiktaş. The UEFA Champions League 2020 final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The ticket application window for UEFA Champions League 2020 final tickets will open in March 2020. As per reports, tickets for the UEFA Champions League 2020 final are set to be priced between £1,500 - £5,000. They are available on 1boxoffice.com.

UEFA reveals UEFA Champions League 2020 final match ball

Hello, Istanbul 20! ⚽@UEFA has revealed its official match ball for the 2020 #UCLfinal to be played in #Istanbul on May 30. The ball was beautifully inspired by the map of Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/aX80khZgWl — Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) February 18, 2020

