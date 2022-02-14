UEFA Champions League: David James Makes Bold UCL Final Prediction Ahead Of Round Of 16

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is only at the Round of 16 stages and legendary Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper David James already seems to have made his predictions for the finale. The Englishman believes that his two former sides are more than capable of going all the way considering the outstanding improvement that both sides have had under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, respectively.

David James makes UEFA Champions League finals prediction

On being asked what he believes were the prospects of his two former sides in the UEFA Champions League, David James told Republic World in a conference call, "What about Manchester City vs Liverpool final. Either team. It is not about who I prefer or if I have any favourites. I look at what Pep Guardiola has been doing this season more so than any other season. He has been rotating the squad so well." The former goalkeeper went on to add that because of the exceptional improvement that the Citizens have had under the Spanish coach, the club is more than capable of going all the way to the finals and perhaps even winning it.

🔴 #OTD in 2018, Sadio Mané became the fourth Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League ⚽️⚽️⚽️@LFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/8iY6kFuKL3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2022

As for Liverpool, James said, "Again, I think you got a side who at times around Christmas were struggling a little bit. But they have come out of that. The success they have had without (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane because of the African Cup of Nations makes them a confident side. The English pundit again added that if he looks at the Reds and what they were doing under Jurgen Klopp, they were more than capable of going to the finals.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 preview

While David James already seems to have made his predictions for the UEFA Champions League finals, there is a long way to go before either of the two sides reach there. Manchester City will face Sporting on Tuesday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 16. Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Serie A giants Inter Milan on Wednesday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 17.

Pep Guardiola has selected a 22-man squad for Tuesday’s game with Sporting CP 📋



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2022

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. The Inter vs Liverpool match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in English. The game will also be telecasted in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD and on Sony Ten 4 in Tamil & Telegu. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Meanwhile, the Sporting CP vs Manchester City game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD in English. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

Image: AP