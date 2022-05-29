UEFA Champions League Final 2022: How Much Have Real Madrid & Liverpool Earned Each?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 concluded on Saturday night, with a thumping 1-0 win for Real Madrid against Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris. The win handed Madrid a record 14th Champions League title, as they now have twice the number of trophies, in comparison to AC Milan-- the team which has won the most number of times after Madrid.

Meanwhile, this was the 67th season of Europe’s premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 30th season after the tournament was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

Know how much money have Real Madrid & Liverpool earned from UCL 2021-22

As expected the tournament saw a rich inflow of cash, as everyone from the Group stage winners to the title winners were rewarded with prize money from UEFA. As per reports, leaving out the matchday and broadcast income, the finalists of the UCL 2021/22 will be rewarded with an amount of USD 17.5 million for reaching the summit clash. In the meantime, the winners, i.e. Real Madrid will get an additional amount of USD 5.1 million, which will take their total earnings from the final to USD 22.69 million.

All the teams that qualified for the group stage of the tournament took home USD 17.7 million. Every group stage win was rewarded with USD 3.1 million, while teams were rewarded with USD 1.0 million if they returned with draws. The team which reached the Round of 16 received USD 10.8 million, while the teams to reach the quarter-finals received an additional USD 12.0 million. At the same time, adding on to the previous earnings, the semi-finalists received USD 14.1 million for qualifying.

Having said that, courtesy of the win, Madrid reportedly took home a staggering amount of USD 92.7 million for winning the title, while Liverpool took home USD 90.7 million. It is pertinent to mention that Madrid won five out of six games in the group stage, while Liverpool went on to win all their matches in Group B. Meanwhile, the above-mentioned amount does not include the matchday or broadcast income which might take the prize money to above USD 100 million.

