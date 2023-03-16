UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: Qualified teams, Draw schedule, Live Streaming & more

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 concluded on Wednesday night with several interesting matchups around Europe. One of the biggest highlights in the second leg of the Last 16 was PSG’s 0-3 loss on aggregate to Bayern after they lost the Leg 2 match by 0-2 against Bundesliga side Bayern. Meanwhile, defending champions Real Madrid also stormed into the quarter with a 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool after clinching a 1-0 win at their home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three Serie A clubs Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli advanced into the Last 8 round, whereas Chelsea and Manchester City were the only Premier League clubs to advance. With the Round of 16 done, all eyeballs now turn toward the quarter-final, semi-final, and final draws. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about what’s next in the tournament that is considered to be the pinnacle of European club football.

Qualified teams for UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final

Bayern Munich(Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan(Italy)

Manchester City (England)

AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw is scheduled to be held on March 17 from 4:30 PM IST/12:00 CET onwards.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw will be live streamed on UEFA.com.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Quarter-final, semi-final and final draws

As per UEFA.com, a total of three draws will be held on Friday. The first draw will be held for the quarter-finals, the second for the semi-finals by pitting together the quarter-final ties, and a third to determine who will be the home side in the final. “There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons,” the European football governing body said. UEFA is yet to provide details about the full draw procedure.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: When are the quarter-final, semi-finals and finals?

UCL 2022-23 quarter-finals:

Leg 1 matches - Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12

Leg 2 matches - Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19

UCL 2022-23 semi-finals: May 9/10 and May 16/17

UCL 2022-23 final: Saturday, June 10