Champions League Results, Highlights: Man United Edge Past PSG, Morata Leads Juve To Win

The Champions League made its much-awaited return, with fans getting to hear the iconic anthem once again. The first set of fixtures didn’t disappoint, with a total of 22 goals scored across eight games. The first round of games also saw several records being created, with Lionel Messi becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons being one of those. Here is the Champions League results roundup and a look at the Champions League highlights.

🔵 Leo Messi has scored in this competition for a record 16th straight season...

🔴 No player in history has more group stage goals #UCL pic.twitter.com/WivVulmpbX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Champions League results: Man United leave it late against PSG

While PSG came into the PSG vs Man United clash as favourites, it was the Red Devils who went home with all the three points. In a pulsating clash which saw the hosts dominate the ball, it was a twice taken Bruno Fernandes penalty which gave the visitors the lead in the first half. However, scores became level in the PSG vs Man United game after Anthony Martial inadvertently headed the ball into his own net as the striker attempted to clear a corner. In the end though, it was usual suspect Marcus Rashford who rose to the occasion against PSG, scoring minutes from full time to hand his side a memorable victory.

🔴 Marcus Rashford’s last 3 Champions League goals have all come away from home 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/q1Uu2HYRNR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Champions League standings: Morata’s poacher instincts come handy

Juventus proved that they can win without star player Cristiano Ronaldo as they registered a crucial away victory in their first Champions League game. The win was also Andrea Pirlo’s first as manager in a competition he won twice as a player with AC Milan. It was Alvaro Morata who was at the double, scoring both goals in the second half to hand Juventus the three points.

Complete Champions League results round-up

The other Champions League games proved to be interesting matchups as well. Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati were the stars of the show for Barcelona, while Ciro Immobile’s heroics guided Lazio to an iconic victory over Dortmund. RB Leipzig continued their impressive start to the season with a solid victory, while Chelsea finally kept a clean sheet as they played out a goalless draw with Sevilla at home. Here is the full Champions League results round-up.

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Lazio 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvaros

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United

RB Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Upcoming Champions League fixtures schedule

Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow – October 21, 10:25 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk – October 21, 10:25 PM IST

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid – October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Inter – Borussia Monchengladbach – October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs FC Porto - October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Olympiacos vs Marseille - October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Ajax vs Liverpool - October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Midtjylland vs Atalanta - October 22, 12:30 AM IST

Image Credits: UEFA Champions League Twitter